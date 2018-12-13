NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wintry mix of snow and rain arrives in the Tri-State Thursday.

Scattered flurries will fly in the morning before things change over to rain around noon. Temperatures will be in the 40s but feel like the mid-20s with the wind chill.

New York City is likely to see a dusting, while areas north and west could get up to four inches of accumulation.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

“We are expecting a wintry mix that can cause slippery conditions during Thursday’s morning and evening commutes, and we advise you to take caution and allow for extra travel time,” Commissioner Joseph Esposito said in a statement Wednesday night. “It’s also a Gridlock Alert Day, so please leave your cars at home and take mass transit whenever possible.”

OEM also offered the following safety tips: