NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wintry mix of snow and rain arrives in the Tri-State Thursday.
Scattered flurries will fly in the morning before things change over to rain around noon. Temperatures will be in the 40s but feel like the mid-20s with the wind chill.
Click here to check the forecast.
New York City is likely to see a dusting, while areas north and west could get up to four inches of accumulation.
The city’s Office of Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
More: CBS2’s Winter Survival Guide
“We are expecting a wintry mix that can cause slippery conditions during Thursday’s morning and evening commutes, and we advise you to take caution and allow for extra travel time,” Commissioner Joseph Esposito said in a statement Wednesday night. “It’s also a Gridlock Alert Day, so please leave your cars at home and take mass transit whenever possible.”
OEM also offered the following safety tips:
- Drive slowly. Vehicles take longer to stop on snow and ice than on dry pavement.
- Four-wheel drive vehicles may make it easier to drive on snow-covered roads, but they stop less quickly than other vehicles.
- Use major streets or highways for travel whenever possible.
- Know your vehicle’s braking system. Vehicles with anti-lock brakes require a different braking technique than vehicles without anti-lock brakes in snowy conditions.
- If you are driving and begin to skid, ease your foot off the gas and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go. Straighten the wheel when the car moves in the desired direction. If you have an anti-lock braking system (ABS), apply steady pressure to the brake pedal. Never pump the brakes on an ABS equipped vehicle.
- Try to keep your vehicle’s gas tank as full as possible.
- Pedestrians should exercise caution and avoid slippery surfaces; some ice may not be visible. Wear sturdy boots that provide traction to reduce slipping. Use handrails when using stairs.