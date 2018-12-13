NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You may want to rethink that order of garlic fries next time you’re in the House that Jeter Built.

The Yankees on Thursday responded to a report by ESPN that said its stadium food violates a number of safety regulations.

The sports network ranked Yankee Stadium last in the Major Leagues in its food-safety investigation at sporting venues.

Based on reports from 2016 and 2017, the report said there were violations with food handling, hygiene, and cooking temperature.

The head of concessions at Yankee Stadium rejected the findings in a statement sent to CBS2, saying: