We’re stuck in the grey today, but at least our temps are up! Expect highs in the low 50s, which is well above normal — enjoy!

Showers and rain become more likely tonight, especially late. It won’t be quite as cold either with temps only dipping into the mid 40s. Don’t forget that umbrella!

The wet weather sticks around tomorrow morning, but our odds slip into the afternoon. It’s a close call whether the rain sags far enough south though, so keep the umbrella handy.

Another round of rain’s on tap late Saturday night into Sunday. Even some snow is possible north and west as colder air nudes in. Either way, it looks a little colder that day with temps struggling to get into the mid 40s.