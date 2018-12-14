By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

We’ve got some drizzle for to start through the first half of the day, then heavier more formidable rain returns Friday night.

Temps have been slightly rising overnight. We should get a top temp around 50° this afternoon.

Skies are cloudy all day and it will remain that way for most of the weekend. We have some breaks of rain Saturday afternoon but another round returns Sunday, and unfortunately, keeps the weekend wet.

– G