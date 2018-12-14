WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man faces felony charges after being arrested for driving with more than 65 license suspensions, police said.

Oscar Ronquillo, 25, was pulled over at 10:35 a.m. in West Babylon, according to Suffolk County police. The car he was driving had been reported as stolen.

When officers checked his license, they found it had been suspended 65 times on 10 dates, police said.

He faces charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.