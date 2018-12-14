EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police say the majority of more than a half-million dollars that flew out of an armored truck near MetLife Stadium on Thursday is still missing.

Nearly $300,000 seems to have up and vanished, or at least blown away.

Cellphone video shows drivers stopping and grabbing the cash on Route 3.

Five people returned about $11,000 of the cash, and police say anyone with any of that money is required to return it.

Police say a door on the Brinks truck malfunctioned, causing two bags of cash to fly out onto the busy roadway.

The spill caused at least two accidents, police said.

Anyone with any information or video is urged to contact police at (201) 438-0165.