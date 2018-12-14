EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Talk about highway robbery.
Nearly $300,000 is missing after cash started started spilling out of an armored truck, triggering accidents in New Jersey Thursday morning.
Police say more than half a million dollars spilled from the truck.
East Rutherford police said Friday that two bags of cash fell from a Brink’s truck near MetLife Stadium on Thursday. One had $140,000. The other carried $370,000.
Police say the bags fell from an open rear door that had a mechanical issue.
The swirling cash led drivers to stop their vehicles and hop out on the highway to gather the money. There were two car crashes as a result.
Police say Brink’s workers and other motorists recovered about $205,000 from the roadway. Five people turned in about another $11,000.
About $294,000 is still missing. Police ask anyone with video of the frenzy to contact them.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)