EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Talk about highway robbery.

Nearly $300,000 is missing after cash started started spilling out of an armored truck, triggering accidents in New Jersey Thursday morning.

Police say more than half a million dollars spilled from the truck.

East Rutherford police said Friday that two bags of cash fell from a Brink’s truck near MetLife Stadium on Thursday. One had $140,000. The other carried $370,000.

Police say the bags fell from an open rear door that had a mechanical issue.

The swirling cash led drivers to stop their vehicles and hop out on the highway to gather the money. There were two car crashes as a result.

We have had several individuals contact ERPD & return money in this case. We would like to advise people if they have any money connected to this incident to contact ERPD at 201-438-0165 to make arrangements for its return with no charges filed. — East Rutherford Police (@ERutherfordPD) December 13, 2018

Police say Brink’s workers and other motorists recovered about $205,000 from the roadway. Five people turned in about another $11,000.

About $294,000 is still missing. Police ask anyone with video of the frenzy to contact them.

