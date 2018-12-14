CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Armored Car, Local TV, Route 3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Talk about highway robbery.

Nearly $300,000 is missing after cash started started spilling out of an armored truck, triggering accidents in New Jersey Thursday morning.

Police say more than half a million dollars spilled from the truck.

East Rutherford police said Friday that two bags of cash fell from a Brink’s truck near MetLife Stadium on Thursday. One had $140,000. The other carried $370,000.

Police say the bags fell from an open rear door that had a mechanical issue.

The swirling cash led drivers to stop their vehicles and hop out on the highway to gather the money. There were two car crashes as a result.

Police say Brink’s workers and other motorists recovered about $205,000 from the roadway. Five people turned in about another $11,000.

About $294,000 is still missing. Police ask anyone with video of the frenzy to contact them.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s