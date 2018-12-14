NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are probing a pair of separate assaults against EMTs who were responding to calls Wednesday morning.

Cellphone video from Brooklyn shows the aftermath of one of the shocking attacks. An FDNY EMT fell to the ground after police say he was bitten while responding to an emergency in East Flatbush around 8 a.m.

30-year-old Clifford Bowers was arrested and charged with felony assault for attacking the 25-year-old EMT.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the violent outburst.

Police say a short time later a drunk man punched another EMT who was tending to him in Far Rockaway, Queens.

In response to the attacks, Anthony Almojera, Vice President of Uniformed EMS Officers Union, Local 3621, said in a statement to CBS2:

“The video shows the danger we face day in and day out caring for the citizens of NYC. Our members suffered significant injuries and will take some time before they’re able to return to work, impacting their daily lives and families. The recent frequent attacks on our uniformed FDNY EMS workers only re-enforces the fact that EMS is understaffed, underfunded and undertrained. For far too long FDNY EMS has been an afterthought in the 911 system but our job is just as dangerous as the other 911 agencies, it is time to be acknowledged as such from the fire department and city of New York.”

