WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It’s not Santa’s sleigh, but something festive is rolling through neighborhoods in New Jersey.

A construction company is spreading some holiday cheer in a unique way, reports CB2’s Tara Jakeway.

A cement mixer “remixed” for the holidays is one example that’s drawing eyes.

“It just brings back excitement for the holiday season,” said Ally Bernstein.

That’s the reaction the Salomone Bros. Construction Company hopes for when they hit the streets this season.

The truck was dreamed up by employees at the family business years ago when they were asked to participate in a local parade.

“We were tasked with decorating a truck like no one has ever seen a truck before,” said John Lynch of Salomone Bros.

Challenge accepted, so an old cement truck dressed up and a new tradition adopted. It took three weeks, six men and 700 man hours to decorate, complete with a snowman, speakers blaring Christmas music twinkling LED lights.

“I love the truck,” said Carmen Realmonte. “For the five years we’ve had it, it just puts a smile on my face.”

The truck will go to retirement villages, children’s hospitals and shopping centers.

“The truck will come down our street and my daughter, my wife, everybody just lights up,” said Realmonte.