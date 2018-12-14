NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City has reached a settlement deal with the family of Deborah Danner.

The city will pay the family $2 million after Danner, 66, was fatally shot by a police officer in the bedroom of her Bronx apartment in 2016.

Danner had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. She waved a bat at the officer before she was shot.

The officer was later found not guilty of murder and manslaughter charges.

“The City has agreed to a settlement with the family of Deborah Danner, a person who struggled with mental illness, tragically killed in an encounter with police. We carefully considered the facts impacting the civil claims against the City, including the criminal indictment of a responding officer and the disciplinary charges pending against him,” the city’s Law Department said in a statement. “This agreement is a fair resolution of a tragic case and hopefully it brings some measure of relief to the family. The City is committed to preventing these tragedies from happening.”