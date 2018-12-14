CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Deborah Danner, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City has reached a settlement deal with the family of Deborah Danner.

The city will pay the family $2 million after Danner, 66, was fatally shot by a police officer in the bedroom of her Bronx apartment in 2016.

db2981e9315940edb8c650644564e7e3 NYC To Pay Family Of Deborah Danner $2 Million Settlement

Deborah Danner was shot and killed during an encounter with police in the Bronx (credit: Facebook)

Danner had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. She waved a bat at the officer before she was shot.

The officer was later found not guilty of murder and manslaughter charges.

“The City has agreed to a settlement with the family of Deborah Danner, a person who struggled with mental illness, tragically killed in an encounter with police. We carefully considered the facts impacting the civil claims against the City, including the criminal indictment of a responding officer and the disciplinary charges pending against him,” the city’s Law Department said in a statement. “This agreement is a fair resolution of a tragic case and hopefully it brings some measure of relief to the family. The City is committed to preventing these tragedies from happening.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s