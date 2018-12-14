MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey are searching for another Christmas Grinch caught on camera stealing decorations.

The Morristown Police Department says a man ran off with a six-foot toy soldier that was festively displayed at the Morristown Green’s Christmas festival.

Authorities say the suspect, described as a white man in his late 20s or 30s, swooped in around 1 a.m. on Sunday and ran off with the giant decoration.

“The Grinch is certainly stealing the holiday spirit this year,” said Mayor Timothy Dougherty.

“And he’s dressed in a flannel shirt instead of a Santa costume. We hope that the community will come together to help the Police Department identify the suspect and return the statue to its rightful place on the Green.”

Police added that the flannel-wearing Grinch was last seen in blue jeans and a black Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Morristown Police Department 973-538-2200 or emailing mbuckley@morristownpolice.org.