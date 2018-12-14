NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of killing a New York City firefighter in an alleged road rage attack is expected to appear in court Friday.

An extradition hearing will be held around 9 a.m. for 29-year-old Joseph Desmond in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

Desmond was arrested at a motel earlier this week and charged in the death of 33-year-old Faizal Coto.

Coto was found lying on the Belt Parkway next to his damaged 2008 Ford Mustang early Sunday morning. A 911 caller said there had been a crash, but when officers arrived, the other vehicle was nowhere to be found.

The city’s medical examiner determined Coto’s death was a homicide, caused by blunt force trauma to his head.

His funeral was held Thursday in Park Slope.

“What a sad, a really sad morning. What a wonderful outpouring of love for a really nice young man who was just starting out his career, three years into his career with the department, senselessly murdered,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. “And now we have a family who has lost their son, their brother, we have a firehouse full of people who lost a very good friend, and we have a city who lost a public servant who would’ve served the city well for many, many, many years. And all of that over some incident of road rage, and who can understand it.”

Coto spent three years at Engine 245 in Brooklyn and was also an aspiring rapper and hip-hop artist.