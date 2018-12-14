NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Human Resources Administration has placed two officers on suspension after they violently pulled a mother’s toddler son from her arms in a videotaped encounter of a crowded New York City social services waiting room.

The two peace officers, who have not yet been named, were on modified desk duty pending the results of an investigation prior to Friday’s announcement of 30-day suspensions.

Video posted on Facebook shows the mother, 23-year-old Jazmine Headley, holding tightly to her baby son as three officers try to take the 1-year-old away while making an arrest.

Police said they were called after Headley refused to leave a center for government assistance in Boerum Hill inside the SNAP Center on Bergen Street on Friday afternoon. Instead of getting food stamp assistance, the mother ended up in jail.

“I would certainly say to her as a parent I apologize that you went through this horrible situation in one of our offices,” HRA commissioner Steve Banks said this week. “We’re reinforcing that our offices are to be a place where people get a helping hand, not the back of the hand.”

On orders from Mayor Bill de Blasio, Banks and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill are trying to figure out what needs to happen in order to prevent such a violent incident from ever happening again.

“I think the situation for this young mother could have been de-escalated. There could have been interventions that didn’t allow it to get to this point,” Banks said.

A judge ordered Headley released from Rikers Island on Tuesday. On Wednesday she was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete some community service in an unrelated credit card fraud case in New Jersey.