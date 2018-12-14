NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The wife of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner has died, according to a release from the team.

Joan Steinbrenner was reportedly surrounded by family in Tampa, Florida when she died at the age of 83 on Friday.

The New York Yankees mourn the passing of Vice Chairperson Joan Steinbrenner, who was surrounded by her family as she passed away today at her home in Tampa, Fla. She was 83. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 14, 2018

Steinbrenner has been the matriarch of the family running the New York Yankees since her husband, George M. Steinbrenner, purchased the team in 1973. The couple had been married from 1956 until George’s death in 2010.

Joan Steinbrenner held the title of Yankees vice chairperson. Her son Hal has been the team’s primary managing partner since 2008.

“Her elegance and grace touched everyone around her, and we know her spirit will live on through her legacy of good works. We are grateful to have had her in our lives, and she will be deeply missed,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement Friday.

READ: Yankees Full Statement On The Passing Of Joan Steinbrenner

Steinbrenner is survived by her four children, 14 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. The family has asked mourners to send memorial donations to the St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation in lieu of flowers. The 83-year-old served on the hospital’s development council in the 1990’s.