WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – If a shopping spree wasn’t fun enough, imagine the excitement when your personal shopper is a superhero.

Nassau County officers traded their usual uniforms to show a much softer side. Each officer was paired with a student from the Westbury school district to spend $250 for the holidays.

The money was provided by Target and the local police foundation.

“They’ll remember this for the rest of their life. They’ll remember what the cops are. We’re the good guys not the bad guys and unfortunately they only see us sometimes only during bad times, well this is a good time,” Nassau police commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Theresa Medrano said shopping with “Wonder Woman” was the best part and the biggest gift was using this experience to help out at home.

“I’m getting Legos for my little brother, jeans for my big brother, and makeup for my mom,” the 10-year-old told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

“My mom and dad are working really hard right now.”

It’s the reality for all of the children chosen for the police-sponsored shopping spree.

It was also a joy for the officers, who said this is just another way to make a difference.

“It’s actually just as rewarding for us as it is for them,” Officer Donna Berwick said.

The Heroes & Helpers program is in its fourth year on Long Island.