MASTIC, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Sources tell CBS2 a suspected drug lab was raided in Mastic.

Neighbors told CBS2 law enforcement started arriving at the location on Rhoda Drive after 11 p.m. Thursday night.

“What we have here is an ongoing narcotics investigation,” said Jason Molina, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations. “We went into the location. We found some narcotics. We found a lot of chemicals. At that point we froze the location, and then today we brought in our Hazmat folks to assess what exactly we have inside.”

Suffolk County Police, Homeland Security and ICE agents participated in the raid.

One person was in custody, Molina said.

Sources said the location is believed to have been used as a lab for various drugs.

Marijuana was also found at the location.

