NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whether you’re renting or buying, real estate in New York City is always challenging.

StreetEasy is here to help with its list of Neighborhoods to Watch in 2019.

“The four factors we look at are the increases in median asking rent, in median asking prices, the number of new units coming onto the market, and also just the number of StreetEasy searches on our website that go up year after year,” economic data analyst Nancy Wu told CBSN New York’s Alex Denis.

Downtown Brooklyn leads the list with a median rent of $3,300, median sale price of $1,100,000 and search growth of 17 percent.

Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn East Flatbush, Brooklyn Lower East Side, Manhattan Mott Haven, the Bronx Crown Heights, Brooklyn Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Corona, Queens Auburndale, Queens Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

Wu said Long Island City, Queens also made an honorable mention.

“The Amazon announcement is a big draw to the area. We saw that after that announcement was made, StreetEasy buyers searched for Long Island City five times more than they have in the past, so it’s a big jump,” she said. “There’s been a lot of new construction in the past year. We only expect that to grow in the coming years as Amazon makes its way in.”

