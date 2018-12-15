NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey say they were forced to shoot and kill a man who was holding a young girl hostage.

Authorities in Newark say officers were in a seven-hour standoff with a suspect holding a gun to an 11-year-old child Friday night.

Police rushed to the scene near Broadway and Irving Street on a domestic violence call. Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose reports that officers encountered the man using the girl as a shield.

“NPD SWAT continued negotiating with the suspect during the seven-hour incident and used less lethal options before using deadly force and shooting the suspect,” Ambrose explained.

Luckily, the girl was not harmed during the shooting.

Officials say the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating what ultimately led to the deadly hostage situation.