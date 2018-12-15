TUCKAHOE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A mysterious critter was spotted Saturday roaming around backyards in Westchester County, and police were concerned it could attack either a pet or a person.

Several pictures of what appears to be a fox were released by police in Tuckahoe. The creature was spotted around homes between Dante Avenue and Bella Vista Street.

News of the sighting spread quickly as residents were urged to be mindful of their surroundings.

If you see the creature, authorities warn you to keep your distance and avoid feeding it. It’s especially important to pay attention to small pets.