NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Danielle and Bella.

Danielle is a one-year-old, housebroken, Terrier mix who weighs 12 pounds. She came to New York City for adoption from Brazil. Danielle was very good in her carrier when she traveled here. She is very sweet and playful and really enjoys her walks.

1-year-old Terrier mix, Danielle. (Credit: CBS2)

Bella is a 10 year-old, housebroken, Pomeranian mix who weighs 10 pounds. Bella is very quiet, loving, and loyal. She enjoys being brushed and going for walks.

10-year-old Pomeranian mix, Bella. (Credit: CBS2)

We also have a Furry Friend update this morning. Sophie was adopted by Cheryl, Imran and their children! They say she is so lovable and adorable and has the sweetest disposition! The family tells CBS2 that they treat her like royalty and that they call her Princess Sophie.

Sophie with her new owners. (Credit: CBS2)

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

