NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for a tasty treat to make for family and friends during the holidays, how about a babka pie?

It’s a new twist on the traditional babka and Kelly Jacques from Breads Bakery shared her chocolate babka pie recipe with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

Chocolate Babka Pie

Ingredients:

For the dough:

3/4 cup whole milk

30 grams of fresh yeast

2 1/4 cups sifted bread flour

2 1/4 cups sifted pastry flour

2 large eggs

1/2 cup granulated white sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

8 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature (cut into cubes)

For the chocolate filling:

450 grams Nutella

1 1/3 cups bittersweet chocolate chips

For the simple syrup: