NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for a tasty treat to make for family and friends during the holidays, how about a babka pie?
It’s a new twist on the traditional babka and Kelly Jacques from Breads Bakery shared her chocolate babka pie recipe with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.
Chocolate Babka Pie
Ingredients:
For the dough:
- 3/4 cup whole milk
- 30 grams of fresh yeast
- 2 1/4 cups sifted bread flour
- 2 1/4 cups sifted pastry flour
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup granulated white sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 8 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature (cut into cubes)
For the chocolate filling:
- 450 grams Nutella
- 1 1/3 cups bittersweet chocolate chips
For the simple syrup:
- 3/4 cup granulated white sugar
- 1/2 cup water