NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for a tasty treat to make for family and friends during the holidays, how about a babka pie?

It’s a new twist on the traditional babka and Kelly Jacques from Breads Bakery shared her chocolate babka pie recipe with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

Chocolate Babka Pie

Chocolate Babka Pie (Credit: CBS2)

Ingredients:

For the dough:

  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • 30 grams of fresh yeast
  • 2 1/4 cups sifted bread flour
  • 2 1/4 cups sifted pastry flour
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup granulated white sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 8 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature (cut into cubes)

For the chocolate filling:

  • 450 grams Nutella
  • 1 1/3 cups bittersweet chocolate chips

For the simple syrup:

  • 3/4 cup granulated white sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
