NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A grumpy Grinch – on a mission to steal Christmas – has returned to the New York stage just in time for the holidays.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is back at Madison Square Garden.

Stars Danny Gurwin (Papa Who) and Mackenzie Mercer (Cindy Lou Who) are part of this year’s performance about a young girl’s generous holiday spirit and the true meaning of Christmas.

The pair sat down with CBS2’s Kristine Johnson and Cindy Hsu Sunday to talk about the timeless legacy of the Grinch and performing at “the world’s most famous arena.”

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is playing at MSG’s Hulu Theater until the Dec. 30.

