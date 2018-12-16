HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – They pouted, they cried, they drank Hoboken dry, and now dozens of partiers at New Jersey’s SantaCon are in trouble with the law.

Police in Hoboken announced that 14 people were arrested during Saturday’s Christmas themed pub crawl that attracted hoards of drinkers dressed as Santa or other festive characters.

The partying – which is supposed to raise money for charity – got out of control and even saw a brawl break out at a local restaurant.

HOBOKEN SANTACON STATS: 14 Arrested, 46 Tickets Issued, 33 Ordinance Violations, 4 Cops Injured, Brawl at a Burger Joint… and a Partridge in a Pear Tree https://t.co/4iqOs0SV1A — Chief Ken Ferrante (@KenFerrante) December 16, 2018

Four police officers were injured while dealing with the unruly crowds and over 40 summonses were issued during the holiday debacle. Hoboken police chief Ken Ferrante added that some of his officers were also exposed to the blood of beaten-up Santas at the restaurant melee and had to see medics as a precaution.

Blood @ JohnnyRockets brawl. 2 P.O's exposed to combatant's blood, so they need to be treated. That's 4 officers needing medical aid, & some wonder why I condemn this day!. No other day like it entire yr in @CityofHoboken . Those that cause it need to be pay the consequences. — Chief Ken Ferrante (@KenFerrante) December 15, 2018

The Hoboken chief publicly condemned the pub crawl. According to local reports, there were far fewer New Jersey bars participating in SantaCon this year however, the number of arrests were nearly the same as last year (17).

Last weekend’s SantaCon event in New York City reportedly only resulted in two arrested however, dozens of summonses were issued at that event as well.

MORE: SantaCon Comes To Town, Whether Locals Like It Or Not

Along with law enforcement, several local bars are now actively discouraging people from showing up at their businesses in the jolly red suits.

“They’re running around, partying, half of them are naked, out of control,” New York resident Jeff Marcus argued.

Officials in the Tri-state area have tried to cut down on the rowdy public drinking by banning alcohol on LIRR and NJ TRANSIT trains during SantaCon events.