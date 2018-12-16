NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the end, the Mets simply weren’t prepared to cave to Miami’s demands for All-Star J.T. Realmuto, so they pivoted to the next-best available option to fill their rather large hole at catcher.

New York reportedly reached agreement on a two-year, $19 million contract with free agent Wilson Ramos, Yahoo Sports Jeff Passan reported Sunday. The deal, which is pending a physical, also has a third-year option for 2021.

Mets have a two-year deal with catcher Wilson Ramos, source confirms to Yahoo Sports. First with the agreement was @DaniAlvarez_16. Another club out of the J.T. Realmuto sweepstakes. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 16, 2018

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen had been in hot pursuit of Realmuto, who is arguably the best catcher available on the open market, for weeks, but ultimately couldn’t find common ground on a trade with the Marlins. So, the rookie executive turned to Ramos, who was an All-Star this past season for Tampa Bay before being traded to Philadelphia prior to the deadline.

Ramos, 31, finished the season with a combined .306/.358/.487 slash line with 15 home runs and 70 RBIs. The two-time All-Star is a career .273 hitter with 109 home runs and 426 RBIs over nine seasons with Minnesota, Washington, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.

The move not only bolsters the Mets at one of the most important positions on the field, it was also a blow to the NL East-rival Phillies, who reportedly had high interest in retaining Ramos’ services.

As promised by Van Waganen, the Mets have been very aggressive this offseason as they look to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They pulled off a seven-player trade with Seattle earlier this month, bringing veteran second baseman Robinson Cano and brilliant young closer Edwin Diaz to New York, and then signed reliever Jeurys Familia to a three-year, $30 million contract.

The Mets probably aren’t done, either, as they are reportedly interested in adding more relievers and upgrading their outfield.