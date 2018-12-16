NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two Bronx men have been arrested for the death of a teen who was fatally struck by an ambulette van.

Police say one of the suspects has been charged with murder after allegedly pushing the 17-year-old into oncoming traffic on Dec. 10.

According to police, Angel Reyes was involved in a dispute with the two suspects near Bainbridge Avenue and East 194th Street just before 6 p.m. Monday night.

Mario Almonte is accused of pushing Reyes off the sidewalk and into the Bronx street. The 17-year-old reportedly emerged from between two parked cars and was then hit by the ambulette.

Almonte has been charged with murder, assault, and robbery.

Another man, 18-year-old Obeb Adames, was also arrested in connection with the deadly incident. Adames was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

The ambulette stayed on the scene of the accident.

Police told CBS2’s Valerie Castro that it’s not known what the dispute was about.