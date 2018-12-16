NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The co-founder of a popular trivia game app has reportedly been found dead in a Manhattan apartment.

Police sources tell CBS2 that officers were called to an apartment on Spring Street for a wellness check just after midnight on Sunday. When police arrived they found a 35-year-old man unresponsive in the apartment’s bedroom. The man pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The 35-year-old was later identified as Colin Kroll, the co-creator of the HQ Trivia app and the popular six-second video service Vine.

A spokesperson for HQ released a statement confirming Kroll’s death. “We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it’s with deep sadness that we say goodbye. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

In January, the game’s creators told CBS2’s Elise Finch that they were hoping to turn their popular lunchtime quiz game into a contest that could pay winner $1 million per game.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the 35-year-old’s death.