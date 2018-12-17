NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo will announce major policies Monday which will set the priorities for his first 100 days in office for his new term.

Sources tell CBS2 that Cuomo will include legalizing marijuana and funding the MTA as among those top initiatives.

Cuomo and state health officials released a report during the summer recommending the legalization of marijuana in New York State.

The report, commissioned by the governor, concludes that “taxing and regulating marijuana far outweighs any potential negative consequences.” The report recommends allowing recreational marijuana be made available to adults across the state and claims taxes would bring in over $1.3 billion each year from sales of the controversial substance.

The race for state revenue from marijuana is in part driven by competition from across the Hudson River. New Jersey’s Gov. Phil Murphy has said legalization of marijuana could be ready in New Jersey by January.

Funding and fixing the troubled MTA system for commuters is another matter. Earlier this year Cuomo said lawmakers have to pass congestion pricing to raise $30 billion to fix the system, but officials say that would not be enough.