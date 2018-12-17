CBSN New YorkWatch Now
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The bus driver involved in the deadly Paramus, N.J. field trip tragedy is due in court Monday.

A school bus was involved in a serious accident in Mount Olive on May 17, 2018. (credit: CBS2)

The crash took place on Route 80 on May 17th, killing a 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson Kennedy.

Miranda Faith Vargas (credit: Marrocco Memorial Chapel)

Driver Hudy Muldrow, Sr. is charged with vehicular homicide.

Muldrow was driving with a suspended license due to unpaid parking tickets. His license had been suspended 14 times before.

Hudy Muldrow, Sr. appears in court on May 25, 2018. (credit: CBS)

School officials insist that information did not show up in records they reviewed.

