MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The bus driver involved in the deadly Paramus, N.J. field trip tragedy is due in court Monday.

The crash took place on Route 80 on May 17th, killing a 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson Kennedy.

Driver Hudy Muldrow, Sr. is charged with vehicular homicide.

Muldrow was driving with a suspended license due to unpaid parking tickets. His license had been suspended 14 times before.

School officials insist that information did not show up in records they reviewed.