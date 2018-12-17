NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A newly proposed park for furry friends is causing a bit of controversy at a Lower East Side school.

Now, the PTA president has come out and said she as well as others oppose the new dog park, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported Monday.

Public School 110 is home to more than 350 students, ranging from pre-K to the fifth grade. Right across from the entrance of the school is a small strip of land that parents say, much to their dismay, may soon be turned into a dog run.

They told CBS2’s Reena Roy that they first got word of the proposal back in August from Hillman Housing Corporation, which owns the land. Since then, parents and residents have been fighting it, with more than 240 people signing a petition against it.

Even some residents who live in the Hillman Housing co-op next door don’t want the run, saying it’s way too close to the school’s entrance near Cannon and Delancey streets. They worry it will bring unwanted smells, crowds of animals and dog owners, adding some children are afraid of dogs.

Parents say the fencing in front of the land was put up a couple of weeks ago, but it’s still unclear when the dog run may fully open up.