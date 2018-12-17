NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tech giant Google plans to spend more than $1 billion to expand operations in New York City’s Hudson Square neighborhood.

Ruth Porat, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Google and Alphabet, said in a blog post Monday that Google is creating a more than 1.7 million square-foot campus that includes lease agreements along the Hudson River in lower Manhattan.

Google Hudson Square will be the company’s primary location for its New York operations. Google put its first office in New York nearly 20 years ago,and plans to move into the new campus space by 2020.

“When we came to New York City almost two decades ago, it was our first office outside of California. It’s now home to more than 7,000 employees, speaking 50 languages, working on a broad range of teams including Search, Ads, Maps, YouTube, Cloud, Technical Infrastructure, Sales, Partnerships and Research,” said Porat. “Earlier this year, we announced the $2.4 billion purchase of the Manhattan Chelsea Market and shared plans to lease additional space at Pier 57. We hope to start moving into the two Hudson Street buildings by 2020, followed by 550 Washington Street in 2022 once the building is complete.”

Google’s plan to expand are being announced a month after Amazon said it would put one of its second headquarter locations in New York’s Long Island City neighborhood.