KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork)New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is poised to make an announcement regarding an important rail safety system.

Murphy is set to make the announcement at 11 a.m. It is expected to be about positive train control, and he is also expected to announce a new head of rail operations for NJ TRANSIT.

Murphy has previously said positive train control implementation was 95 percent complete ahead of an end of the year deadline.

Previously, transportation officials in New Jersey have said commuters should expect their rides to improve in 2019.

NJ TRANSIT recently announced a new customer experience unit that will send push notifications to customers and new kiosks at stations to keep commuters informed about service changes in real time.

Murphy has said it has been a Herculean effort to upgrade service after years of underfunding.

