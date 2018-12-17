NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a bus rider accused of slashing another passenger in the Bronx after the two got into a fierce argument involving the alleged slasher’s service dog.

The slashes across the face of a 22-year-old woman are painful to even look at. The victim says the pain itself is excruciating.

“My face is hurting, everything is just a blur to me right now and it’s just too much,” the unidentified woman said.

Police sources told CBS2 the victim got into an argument with a woman on a BX 19 MTA bus along 149th Street near Morris Avenue when she reached out to pet the woman’s service dog.

“When I went to go touch it she got mad, so we ended up having a conflict going back and forth arguing.”

The victim admitted things got out of control when – instead of continuing to walk off the bus – she went back and attacked on the unknown woman after some more choice words.

“I went to go leave the bus and then she just did something that got me aggravated so I went back to her and once I grabbed her by her coat, she went to go hit me, when I hit her,” the scarred 22-year-old confessed.

“I don’t know, we ended up going to the floor and everything went black from there… got my face sliced and that was it.”

The victim was left with four different slashes, including the two that dissect her right eyebrow.

Surveillance video captured the slashed woman running across the street to Lincoln Hospital after the assault with a friend by her side.

Video released by police shows the suspect with her dog in her arms. She flagged down a green taxi and leaves the scene.

Police are still looking for her.

Police sources told CBS2’s Valerie Castro that the victim’s friend was also slashed in the arm when she tried to intervene.