NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A parrot kicked out of a British animal sanctuary for using foul language has figured out how to use technology to cause trouble.

Rocco, an African grey parrot, was adopted by a sanctuary worker who says her Amazon account suddenly had pending orders for items including ice cream, watermelon and strawberries.

It turns out Rocco was using Amazon’s Alexa voice assist to shop online while his owner was away.

The owner had to place a parental lock on the Echo device.

African grey parrots are known for their advanced cognitive abilities and ability to mimic speech.