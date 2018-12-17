NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York state attorney general’s office confirms that it is now investigating faulty bolts that were used to construct the new Mario Cuomo Bridge.

State officials have confirmed they are looking into the issue but won’t comment on the investigation into the replacement to the Tappen Zee Bridge.

Published reports say investigators are looking into a possible cover up after bolts allegedly broke apart during construction.

The reports claim about 60 of the approximately one million bolts used to construct the bridge’s twin spans failed.