NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD needs your help finding a man caught on video taking a package from a Brooklyn apartment.

The incident happened last Tuesday in Williamsburg at 6:30 p.m. in a building near Broadway and Hooper streets.

The suspect was caught on video snatching a package containing shoes from in front of the victim’s door, police said.

(credit: NYPD)

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the CrimeStoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

