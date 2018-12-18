NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman’s death after receiving cosmetic butt injections in the Bronx this summer has now been ruled a homicide by police.

Authorities said on Tuesday that Lesbia Ayala died of systematic silicon syndrome on June 17. The Philadelphia resident reportedly came to New York to receive the procedure and went into cardiac arrest.

The 48-year-old was taken to Jacobi Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are now investigating Ayala’s death after concluding that the injections caused the sudden medical emergency.

This is not the first death to be connected to the buttocks-enhancing procedure.

MORE: Family Demands Justice After They Say Cosmetic Buttocks Injection Killed Young Mother

In July of 2017, a Harlem woman died shortly after receiving injections in a Manhattan office.

A Queens woman was later charged with manslaughter and running an unauthorized practice after her patient’s death.