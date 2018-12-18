NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The homeless problem seems to be getting worse in New York City.

A report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found homelessness was up by 2.8 percent in 2018.

Web Extra: Read the report (.pdf)

That number was largely made up of families in emergency shelters and transitional housing.

This year, more than 78,000 people in the city were reported homeless.

To help the homeless and those in need, you can donate a coat as part of the New York Cares Coat Drive. To learn more about that, click here.