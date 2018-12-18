BreakingActress And Filmmaker Penny Marshall Dies At 75
Filed Under:Five Towns Community Center, Local TV, Long Island, Nassau County, New York

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was underway Tuesday after police say a teenager was found fatally shot behind a youth center on Long Island.

Police were initially called to the Five Towns Community Center on Lawrence Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of an unconscious man. When they arrived, the found the teen unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead a short while later.

Investigators didn’t immediately identify the victim, but believe he’s Hispanic and in his “late teens.” They added it was too soon to determine if the killing was gang-related.

“It’s of course one avenue that we will look at along with many other avenues,” Nassau County Detective Lieutenant Richard LeBrun told CBS2.

Nassau police officers and homicide detectives remained on scene several hours after the grisly discovery as they continued their investigation.

