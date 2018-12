NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Holiday markets around New York City are bustling right now as everyone tries to get their last minute shopping done.

One pop up shop is asking people to give rather than receive.

New York Cares is setting up near Union Square to collect coats for those in need.

Executive Director of New York Cares Gary Bagley stopped by CBSN New York to discuss the pop up.

Watch his interview above, and for more information on where and how you can donate a coat, click here.