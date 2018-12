NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cell phone service providers Spring and T-Mobile are one step closer to merging.

The multibillion-dollar deal just got the green light from the Committee on Foreign Investment, the government panel that vets certain deals involving investors outside the United States.

The companies also say Justice, Defense and other departments have withdrawn their requests to delay the deal.

If the merger does happen, there will be three wireless providers in the U.S.