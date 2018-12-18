STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for missing SUNY Stony Brook college student Michael McLaughlin.

Police say the 20-year-old was last seen on campus Dec. 13 at 4 a.m.

Authorities believe he traveled through New York City that morning.

READ: Division of Criminal Justice Services Info On Michael McLaughlin

Investigators say he may be driving a gray, 2008 Subaru Impreza with New York plates.

McLaughlin is from Cornwall, Orange County.

Anyone with information should call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse line at 800-346-3543.