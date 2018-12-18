NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Mets have reached an agreement on a two-year contract with free agent Wilson Ramos.

It's official, we’ve signed @WRamosC3 to a two-year deal with a club option for a third year. #Mets pic.twitter.com/VAsYeTHZRr — New York Mets (@Mets) December 18, 2018

“It’s official, we’ve signed @WRamosC3 to a two-year deal with a club option for a third year,” the team tweeted Tuesday morning.

Ramos, 31, finished the season with a combined .306/.358/.487 slash line with 15 home runs and 70 RBIs. The two-time All-Star is a career .273 hitter with 109 home runs and 426 RBIs over nine seasons with Minnesota, Washington, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.

The move not only bolsters the Mets at one of the most important positions on the field, it was also a blow to the NL East-rival Phillies, who reportedly had high interest in retaining Ramos’ services.