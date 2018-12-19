It’s still chilly out there this afternoon, but the absence of those gusty winds is certainly appreciated. Outside of that, expect more sun than clouds with highs near normal in the low 40s.

It will be mainly clear tonight with a light southwest wind filling in. This will keep temperatures somewhat in check, but in the suburbs, expect temps to fall into the 20s again.

Tomorrow will feature increasing clouds with a shower in the afternoon. Periods of heavy rain are then expected later in the evening and into the day on Friday; this will produce rain totals of 1-3″ with locally higher amounts. And to add insult to injury, we’ll be dealing with gusts of 30-50 mph that could lead to some downed trees and branches.

