LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Cardi B wants the world to know her music success did not come overnight like people think.

“At first people didn’t want to play my music on the damn radio,” the Bronx native told James Corden on “The Late Late Show.” “A lot of these DJs were sleeping on it. I had to keep on making music until I found the right one that’s going to make them catch their eyes on me.”

Cardi B got behind the wheel and sang her hits with Corden for “Carpool Karaoke.” what could possibly go wrong?

“I used to be a stripper and everything, so when I got really popular on Instagram I was stripping across the United States,” she said. “I was going around listening to what people were listening to. A lot of people have different styles. What would be something that people from every coast would love and enjoy? Boom – that’s what I started (doing).”

She said her sense of humor worked both for and against her along the way.

“You know, I’m funny, so people be thinking everything is just a joke – like ‘he-he-he-he, ha-ha-ha,'” she said. “Baby, I’m not laughing, I want you to take this serious.”