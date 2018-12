NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least two people were hurt in a fire in Chinatown Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said an elderly woman and her caretaker were left in critical condition from the fire.

The 3-alarm fire at 113 Mott St. in Manhattan has been placed under control. #FDNY members remain on scene. There are currently two serious injuries to civilians reported. pic.twitter.com/lseDSz26X3 — FDNY (@FDNY) December 19, 2018

Smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the building at 113 Mott Street, near Hester Street.

The fire was on the third and fourth floors of the building.

It grew to three alarms.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.