NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man seen on video robbing a woman at gunpoint in Brooklyn.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Grant Avenue between Fulton Street and Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hills.

Police said the suspect approached the 39-year-old victim from behind, armed with a handgun. He stole her cellphone and wallet, containing $100 cash and six credit cards, police said.

The suspect took off heading south on Grant Avenue.

He’s described as a black man, last seen wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.