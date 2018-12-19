NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After five years spearheading many of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s most notable initiatives, Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen is departing City Hall.

A city spokesperson tells CBS2 that Glen, whose responsibilities included overseeing 20 city agencies including the embattled New York City Housing Authority, will leave her role next year.

From building and protecting the most affordable housing in our history to growing our tech industry to knocking down barriers for women, Deputy Mayor @AliciaGlen has opened doors for New Yorkers of every background and made our city a fairer place. https://t.co/deQQbcSdxL — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 20, 2018

“From building and protecting the most affordable housing in our country to growing our tech industry to knocking down barriers for women, Deputy Mayor @AliciaGlen has opened doors for New Yorkers of every background and made our city a fairer place,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted late Wednesday.

In addition to leading the effort to fix NYCHA, Glen also played a key role in bringing Amazon’s new headquarters to Long Island City.

Before serving in the de Blasio administration, Glen was the head of the Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs.

Glen served as the assistant commissioner for housing finance at the New York City Department of Housing, Preservation and Development from 1998 to 2002.

The news comes two weeks after the messy announcement that Emergency Management Commissioner Joe Esposito would be leaving his post.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Glen’s last day would be.

