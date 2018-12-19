NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A teenager was robbed at gunpoint inside a residential building in East Harlem, and police are searching for the suspects.

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday at 102 Street and First Avenue.

Surveillance video shows two female suspects follow the 17-year-old victim into the building. Police said once inside, one suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property, while the second suspect stood lookout.

The teen can be seen handing over his coat, cellphone, wallet and headphones.

Police described the first suspect as a black woman, approximately 17 to 18 years old, 5 feet 5 to 6 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a pink do-rag, red and yellow hooded sweatshirt, the victim’s dark colored fur lined hooded coat and black sneakers.

The second suspect was also described as a black woman, approximately 17 to 18 years old, 5 feet 5 to 6 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, black hooded sweater, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.