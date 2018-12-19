NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – GNC Holdings issued a recall on about 756,000 boxes of Women’s Iron Complete Dietary Supplement sold nationwide due to the poisoning risk to children posed by packaging that’s not childproof, federal officials said Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the supplement was sold by GNC retail stores and online at www.gnc.com from September 2000 through August 2018, and online at www.drugstore.com from September 2000, through August 2016 for about $10.

People should keep these products out of the reach of children and contact GNC for instructions on how to obtain a refund. Consumers can return the unused product to their local GNC store for a refund.

Consumer with questions can contact GNC at 888-462-2548 any time, email at customer-service@gnc-hq.com or online at http://www.gnc.com and click on “Recall Notice” link at the top of the page for more information.