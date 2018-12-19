GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Robin Lehner stopped 35 shots, Anthony Beauvillier scored his fourth goal in five games and the New York Islanders beat the struggling Arizona Coyotes 3-1 Tuesday night.

The Islanders beat Colorado 4-1 the night before, yet had more jump after Arizona scored the opening goal.

Arizona’s Mario Kempe scored in the first period, but Joshua Ho-Sang answered and Brock Nelson put New York ahead with a goal early in the second.

Beauvillier made it a two-goal lead and Ryan Pulock had two assists for the Islanders, who withstood a late power play to win their third straight.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots for the Coyotes in their sixth loss in seven games since a four-game winning streak.

Kempe scored by carrying the puck into New York’s zone, circling back and beating Lehner glove side on a shot through traffic.

Lehner prevented it from being 2-0 Arizona later in the period with a sprawling save on Conor Garland’s rebound attempt after stopping Clayton Keller’s initial shot.

Ho-Sang scored shortly after a crisp power play expired in the first period, slipping in a loose puck from a sharp angle past Kuemper for his first of the season.

Nelson, who was injured against Colorado on Monday night, put the Islanders up 2-1 in the second by gathering a loose puck and beating Kuemper from between the circles.

Beauvillier made it 3-1 midway through the second, one-timing a pass from Josh Bailey after Arizona turned the puck over in its own end.

NOTES:

Arizona plays at New York on March 24 to complete the season series. Islanders D Thomas Hickey did not play after going hard into the boards with his back against Colorado. Coyotes RW Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body) and C Christian Dvorak (upper) have resumed skating, but are not ready to return.

UP NEXT:

The Islanders play at Vegas on Thursday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)